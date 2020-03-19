Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 1,960 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,342,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,286,000 after purchasing an additional 695,443 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,848,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,831,000 after purchasing an additional 443,480 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,753,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $19,560,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 591,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,915,000 after purchasing an additional 176,917 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMC opened at $80.81 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.79 and a 52 week high of $119.88. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

