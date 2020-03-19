Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 8,889 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,889 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of EPR Properties worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,306,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,858,000 after acquiring an additional 112,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in EPR Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,249,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,423 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in EPR Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,550,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,540,000 after acquiring an additional 13,042 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,055,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,556,000 after acquiring an additional 613,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 707,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,001,000 after acquiring an additional 22,121 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $13.92 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.88). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $170.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $4.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 32.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 82.72%.

EPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on EPR Properties from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.57.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,790.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

