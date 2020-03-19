Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given a €48.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has been assigned a €48.00 ($55.81) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.37% from the stock’s previous close.

FRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nord/LB set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €64.00 ($74.42).

Shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde stock traded up €3.92 ($4.56) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €34.69 ($40.34). 634,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €59.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of €71.53. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a twelve month low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a twelve month high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

