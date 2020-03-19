Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires 42,654 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,804 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,654 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Workday worth $62,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Workday by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,203,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $855,675,000 after buying an additional 186,403 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,209,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,891,000 after purchasing an additional 177,775 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,005,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,308,000 after purchasing an additional 256,447 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 952,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,642,000 after purchasing an additional 63,513 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 914,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,437,000 after purchasing an additional 42,826 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 291,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total value of $50,008,412.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $9,627,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 404,571 shares of company stock valued at $65,442,392. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY traded up $7.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,526. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.16 and a beta of 1.42. Workday Inc has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $226.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.92 and a 200 day moving average of $171.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.40.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

