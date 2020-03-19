Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 695,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,066,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.05% of Charles Schwab at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,280,000 after buying an additional 6,193,052 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,627,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,774 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,348,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143,865 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,765,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,573,000 after acquiring an additional 942,749 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 9,539,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,273 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.16. 8,662,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,391,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.68. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $405,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 593,753 shares of company stock worth $27,505,788. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

