Fred Alger Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 5,394.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 417,505 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.11% of Cigna worth $86,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Cigna by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Cigna in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.15.

In related news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $725,731.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,414,391.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $4,257,610.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,397 shares of company stock worth $14,922,093 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $7.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.57. 1,774,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,601,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.77. The firm has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.