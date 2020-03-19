Fred Alger Management LLC Boosts Stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Mercadolibre worth $47,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 572,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,313,000 after purchasing an additional 112,455 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 7,809.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 442,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,018,000 after acquiring an additional 436,794 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 433,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,107,000 after acquiring an additional 95,183 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 363,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,787,000 after acquiring an additional 27,629 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 299,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,540,000 after buying an additional 42,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Meyer Malka bought 5,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $522.22 per share, with a total value of $3,065,431.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $710.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $701.60.

Shares of Mercadolibre stock traded up $7.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $459.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,005. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $756.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $645.94 and a 200 day moving average of $592.16. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of -126.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. Mercadolibre’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

