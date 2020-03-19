Fred Alger Management LLC Buys 12,934 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,934 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 2.16% of Q2 worth $84,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Q2 by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 289,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,810,000 after purchasing an additional 55,054 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Q2 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Q2 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Q2 from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Q2 from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Q2 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 150,430 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $8,291,701.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,925.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 2,500 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $211,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,623.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 400,109 shares of company stock worth $27,110,890. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Q2 stock traded down $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $50.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $93.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.50. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Q2’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

