Fred Alger Management LLC Buys 25,108 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,108 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $85,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,868,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $293.64. 24,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,242. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $274.94 and a 52-week high of $454.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $413.16.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Stephens lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $485.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.81.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,050 shares of company stock worth $3,062,903. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.