Fred Alger Management LLC Buys 29,616 Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,871,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,616 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 3.92% of Casella Waste Systems worth $86,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 42,503 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth $12,767,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Casella Waste Systems to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

CWST stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.74. The stock had a trading volume of 28,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $56.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.25.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $193.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.34 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Peters sold 6,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $288,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,078.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $104,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,580.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,122 shares of company stock worth $12,800,572. Insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

