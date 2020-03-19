Fred Alger Management LLC Cuts Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,720,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 280,500 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 1.28% of FLIR Systems worth $89,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth $33,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.14.

NASDAQ FLIR traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.83. 40,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,981. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.23. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.48 and a 12-month high of $59.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average of $51.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $489.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.55 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

