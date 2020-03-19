Fred Alger Management LLC Cuts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 926,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 75,814 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Micron Technology worth $49,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,746,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,567,794,000 after buying an additional 501,020 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,321,570 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 9,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562,741 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,373,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,871 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,078,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $273,112,000 after acquiring an additional 112,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,170,473.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,800 shares of company stock worth $1,644,300. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.17. The company had a trading volume of 19,229,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,726,292. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.42.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MU. ValuEngine cut shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.48.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

