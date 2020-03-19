Fred Alger Management LLC Grows Holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 623,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 239,224 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 1.12% of Five Below worth $79,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Third Point LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,432,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Five Below by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,073,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,310,000 after buying an additional 141,552 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 941,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,702,000 after buying an additional 150,361 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 706,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,294,000 after buying an additional 52,600 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Five Below by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 588,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,232,000 after buying an additional 84,432 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,347. Five Below Inc has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $148.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $687.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.16.

In other news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

