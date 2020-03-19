Fred Alger Management LLC Grows Position in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 1,273.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 905,827 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 4.44% of Inogen worth $66,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Inogen by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Inogen by 343.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Inogen by 559.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INGN stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $32.78. 10,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,494. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.84 million, a PE ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.49. Inogen Inc has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $97.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.87.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $78.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.11 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inogen Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

INGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Inogen in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Inogen from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

