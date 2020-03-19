Fred Alger Management LLC Grows Stock Position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 766,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 131,667 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 2.48% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- worth $80,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWPH. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,808,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,736,000 after buying an additional 467,520 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 436,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,588,000 after buying an additional 261,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 911,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,796,000 after buying an additional 240,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25,456.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after buying an additional 134,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.54.

In other news, Director Cabot Brown sold 3,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $30,682.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,590.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $8,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,421,521 shares in the company, valued at $70,059,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,523,304 shares of company stock worth $12,684,148. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GWPH stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.85. The stock had a trading volume of 347,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.22. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a twelve month low of $67.98 and a twelve month high of $196.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.59 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.68.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.32). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1528.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

