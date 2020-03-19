Fred Alger Management LLC Has $63.73 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 83,108 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.09% of Intuitive Surgical worth $63,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $610.00 to $595.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $690.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $655.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.71.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $410.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,555. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.06 and a 1-year high of $619.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $558.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $559.88. The company has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $1,686,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,736.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

