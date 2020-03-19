Fred Alger Management LLC Has $74.05 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,101 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 409,701 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $74,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 30.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $123.09. 8,678,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,352,498. The company has a market capitalization of $338.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.42. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $96.53 and a 52 week high of $128.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.00%.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,205 shares of company stock worth $47,651,640 over the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Walmart from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.25.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

