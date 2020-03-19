Fred Alger Management LLC Has $77.14 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 14,715 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Lululemon Athletica worth $77,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,460,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,194 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 603,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $139,776,000 after purchasing an additional 275,613 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 300,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $69,571,000 after purchasing an additional 131,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total value of $7,899,851.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,455.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 273,514 shares of company stock valued at $47,186,413. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $15.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,297. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.86. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $266.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.