Fred Alger Management LLC Has $82.20 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 448,067 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 20,433 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Autodesk worth $82,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,439,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,766,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,426,417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $445,151,000 after buying an additional 269,352 shares during the period. Valiant Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,654,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.98. The stock had a trading volume of 98,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,950. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.35. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $211.58. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.06, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.66.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.91.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

