Fred Alger Management LLC Has $87.69 Million Stock Position in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,700,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 150,078 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 3.06% of Blackline worth $87,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Blackline by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Blackline by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Blackline by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Blackline by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Blackline by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $550,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,021.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $387,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 32,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,532.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,570 shares of company stock worth $13,991,734. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BL. Piper Sandler raised Blackline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Blackline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Blackline from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Blackline in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.50. 28,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.83. Blackline Inc has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $74.44.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.77 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackline Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

