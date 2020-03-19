Fred Alger Management LLC Has $88.45 Million Stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,460 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,011 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.19% of Shopify worth $88,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Shopify by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Rudd International Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Shopify by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Shopify by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in Shopify by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Pi Financial upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $473.81.

SHOP traded down $7.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $329.24. 1,882,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,407. The company’s 50-day moving average is $473.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.04. The company has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.61 and a beta of 1.13. Shopify Inc has a 12-month low of $190.38 and a 12-month high of $593.89.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

