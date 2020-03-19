Fred Alger Management LLC Increases Position in CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,664,578 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,380 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 13.01% of CryoPort worth $76,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CryoPort by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,024 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 35,106 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CryoPort by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,734 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 20,021 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in CryoPort by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 420,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,913,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CryoPort by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 32,614 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 13,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CryoPort during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CryoPort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on CryoPort from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CryoPort from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on CryoPort in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

CYRX traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,714. CryoPort Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $569.46 million, a PE ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average is $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.86 and a quick ratio of 18.77.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CryoPort Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

CryoPort Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

