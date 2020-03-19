Fred Alger Management LLC Increases Stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,469 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.66% of EPAM Systems worth $77,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded down $9.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.66. 14,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $157.16 and a 52 week high of $248.27. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.74.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.10.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

