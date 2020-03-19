Fred Alger Management LLC Invests $41.20 Million in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 138,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,199,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.08% of Biogen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Biogen by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,036,000 after purchasing an additional 109,336 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Biogen by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Biogen from $315.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $389.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.36.

BIIB traded down $10.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $288.21. 1,192,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,944. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $314.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.23. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 32.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

