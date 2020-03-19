Fred Alger Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,359 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Zoetis worth $90,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $302,164.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $2,143,147.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,456 shares of company stock valued at $19,499,222 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.23. The stock had a trading volume of 119,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $96.02 and a 12 month high of $146.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.19.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.