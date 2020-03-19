Fred Alger Management LLC Makes New $41.43 Million Investment in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 830,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,431,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Crowdstrike as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $103.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.74.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $1,204,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 64,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $3,030,931.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,486,719 shares of company stock valued at $293,394,475.

Crowdstrike stock traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.82. 2,814,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,924,731. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $101.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.23.

