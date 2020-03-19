Fred Alger Management LLC Reduces Holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 489,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,469 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 1.09% of ABIOMED worth $83,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ABIOMED during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in ABIOMED by 326.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 638.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD traded down $9.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,823. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.13 and a 1-year high of $348.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. ABIOMED had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

ABMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ABIOMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.