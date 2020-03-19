Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 1,074 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 2.06% of Balchem worth $67,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCPC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Balchem by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 11,937 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Balchem by 417.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Balchem by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Balchem by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCPC stock traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.16. 6,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.39. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $113.93.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.55 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Balchem from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Balchem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

