Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 32,413 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,413 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Trade Desk worth $64,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,787,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,039,000 after acquiring an additional 53,738 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 770,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,046,000 after buying an additional 67,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,197,000 after buying an additional 12,589 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 378,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,381,000 after buying an additional 94,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 274,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,323,000 after buying an additional 12,963 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 5,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total transaction of $1,686,131.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,916,529.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.52, for a total transaction of $326,764.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,375,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,844 shares of company stock worth $39,426,585. Insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock traded up $14.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,922,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,364. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Trade Desk Inc has a 52 week low of $139.01 and a 52 week high of $323.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.64. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $215.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTD. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.25.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

