Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 6,103 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,028,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,103 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 2.09% of Blackbaud worth $81,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLKB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 808,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,387,000 after purchasing an additional 244,211 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 547,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,543,000 after purchasing an additional 165,513 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 54,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,404,000.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $267,343.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,249 shares in the company, valued at $25,845,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud stock traded up $7.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.71. The company had a trading volume of 48,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,856. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.17. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $97.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 199.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLKB shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub lowered Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackbaud presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

