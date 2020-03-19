Fred Alger Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 946,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,791 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Planet Fitness worth $70,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 620.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLNT traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.68. 3,882,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,101,706. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.75. Planet Fitness Inc has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $191.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.75 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PLNT. Wedbush raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.54.

In other Planet Fitness news, CFO Dorvin D. Lively acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $907,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,831. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.57 per share, with a total value of $1,271,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 92,000 shares of company stock worth $5,384,710 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

