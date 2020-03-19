Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.15.

NYSE:FMS traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.55. 17,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,560. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average of $36.37. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 6.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

