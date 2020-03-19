Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,266,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 3.51% of Freshpet worth $74,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 287.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FRPT. ValuEngine downgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Freshpet from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Freshpet in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub lowered Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

NASDAQ:FRPT traded up $5.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.44. 266,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,093. Freshpet Inc has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $81.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.70 and a 200 day moving average of $57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -823.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.95 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

