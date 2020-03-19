Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) Stake Increased by Cowbird Capital LP

Cowbird Capital LP raised its position in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares during the quarter. Frontdoor accounts for approximately 7.4% of Cowbird Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cowbird Capital LP owned approximately 0.29% of Frontdoor worth $11,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $12,415,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Frontdoor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Frontdoor by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 29,053 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Frontdoor by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $20,715,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Frontdoor news, Director Peter L. Cella acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $173,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,661 shares in the company, valued at $301,229.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.04. 17,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,050. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.46. Frontdoor Inc has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $53.29. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of -0.38.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 63.76%. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

