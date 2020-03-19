FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Downgraded by Barclays

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FTSI. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of FTS International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.28.

Shares of FTSI opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.14. FTS International has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.87 million. FTS International had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FTS International will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of FTS International by 42.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in FTS International during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in FTS International during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in FTS International during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in FTS International by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

