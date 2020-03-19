FTX Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $225.01 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, FTX Token has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. One FTX Token token can now be bought for $2.35 or 0.00039098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $225.01 million and $9.33 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00053982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000637 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $253.42 or 0.04224300 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00067618 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006598 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00015258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016124 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token's total supply is 346,806,881 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,934,545 tokens.

The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. FTX Token's official message board is medium.com/@ftx.

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

