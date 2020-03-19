Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €40.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) received a €40.00 ($46.51) target price from UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FPE. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nord/LB set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.46 ($43.56).

FRA FPE traded up €0.75 ($0.87) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €25.90 ($30.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,413 shares. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($52.09). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €34.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €35.48.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

