Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €37.43 ($43.52).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nord/LB set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €35.60 ($41.40) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €25.15 ($29.24) on Thursday. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.09). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.48.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

