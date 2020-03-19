Fuchs Petrolub’s (FPRUF) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FPRUF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

OTCMKTS FPRUF traded up $5.11 on Thursday, hitting $37.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $84.79.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.