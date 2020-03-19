Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

Fulton Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Fulton Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 38.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fulton Financial to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $217.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Waters purchased 2,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $26,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,786.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FULT shares. ValuEngine raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Fulton Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

