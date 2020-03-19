FunFair Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One FunFair token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, Gate.io, Vebitcoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). FunFair has a total market capitalization of $11.86 million and $392,628.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.52 or 0.02516699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00194222 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00038492 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036477 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 78% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair launched on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, C2CX, IDEX, Livecoin, Radar Relay, LATOKEN, OKEx, HitBTC, Vebitcoin, Ethfinex, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ZB.COM and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

