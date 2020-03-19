Fusion (FSN) Price Hits $0.0994

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, Fusion has traded down 19% against the dollar. Fusion has a market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $22.59 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion token can now be bought for about $0.0994 or 0.00001815 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Bibox and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Fusion

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol.

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, IDEX, Bibox, Liquid, Ethfinex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

