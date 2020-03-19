FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) Issued By Barrington Research

Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Townsquare Media in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Townsquare Media presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Townsquare Media stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $78.81 million, a P/E ratio of -42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $10.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 34,366 shares in the last quarter. 43.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.