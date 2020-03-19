FY2020 EPS Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Lowered by Wedbush

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $5.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.91. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $370.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 29.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CFR. Stephens reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.63.

NYSE:CFR opened at $56.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $49.77 and a one year high of $104.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 41.52%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.59 per share, for a total transaction of $235,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

