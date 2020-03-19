FY2020 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Decreased by Analyst

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Capital One Financial cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a report released on Monday, March 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy exploration company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.63.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $91.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.81.

Shares of EOG opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $107.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 254,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

