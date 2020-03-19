FY2020 EPS Estimates for National Australia Bank Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:NABZY)

National Australia Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NABZY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of National Australia Bank in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Australia Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

NABZY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised National Australia Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NABZY opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average is $8.95. National Australia Bank has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $10.38.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

