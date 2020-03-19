FY2020 EPS Estimates for NITTO DENKO COR/ADR Increased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:NDEKY)

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NITTO DENKO COR/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NITTO DENKO COR/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NITTO DENKO COR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS NDEKY opened at $19.10 on Thursday. NITTO DENKO COR/ADR has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.60.

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

