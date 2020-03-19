FY2020 EPS Estimates for Palomar Holdings Inc Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Palomar in a report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Palomar’s FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Palomar had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PLMR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Palomar in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

PLMR stock opened at $42.61 on Thursday. Palomar has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average is $47.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 202.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Palomar by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Palomar by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Palomar by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $1,338,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Estes III sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $803,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,117,500 shares of company stock valued at $242,585,100 in the last three months.

