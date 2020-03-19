FY2020 EPS Estimates for Superior Gold Inc Decreased by Cormark (CVE:SGI)

Superior Gold Inc (CVE:SGI) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Superior Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.09.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$1.00 target price on Superior Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

CVE:SGI opened at C$0.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.64. The company has a market cap of $41.22 million and a P/E ratio of -3.51. Superior Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.33 and a 52-week high of C$1.14.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold Mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

