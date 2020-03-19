FY2021 EPS Estimates for Blueprint Medicines Corp Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($4.46) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.50). SVB Leerink has a “Positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.26 EPS.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 72.52% and a negative net margin of 522.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4888.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank raised Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a target price (down previously from ) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.85.

NASDAQ BPMC traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.44. The company had a trading volume of 61,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,841. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.10. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $102.98.

In related news, Director George Demetri sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $137,405.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,187.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 7,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $661,097.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,160.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,036 shares of company stock worth $846,783. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

